Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $563,984.09 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Ultra has a total market cap of $58.69 million and approximately $563,984.09 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00605608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00268498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00053144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19164675 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $590,699.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

