Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $592,404.15 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $592,404.15 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00604448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00265354 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00045790 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053106 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19259807 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $562,202.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

