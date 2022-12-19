Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.07) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,082.31 ($50.08).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,141 ($50.80) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,032.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,934.95. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £104.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,123.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

