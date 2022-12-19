Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.