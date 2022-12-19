Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Bancorp news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

