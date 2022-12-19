US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,487,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 55,734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $217.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

