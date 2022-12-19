US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.