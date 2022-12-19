US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $184.70 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

