USD Coin One Day Volume Hits $2.20 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.78 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,777,746,552 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.