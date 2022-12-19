Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $56.06 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.06 million and approximately $4,453.58 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

