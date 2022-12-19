Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $215.29. 23,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

