Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
