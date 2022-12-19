Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.2% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

