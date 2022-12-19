Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,163. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

See Also

