Velas Price Reaches $0.0232 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $55.41 million and $883,831.67 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021383 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,390,209,201 coins and its circulating supply is 2,390,209,199 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

