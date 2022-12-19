Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,148,211.75 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,121,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,017,345.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 785,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,721. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

