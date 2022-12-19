Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Hits $27.34 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Verasity has a market cap of $27.34 million and $1.66 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012133 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.