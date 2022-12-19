Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $27,879.18 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,597.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00389872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00875704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00093127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00603077 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00273912 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,704,760 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.