Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.70

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $22.01. Vitru shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $636.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Vitru had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Vitru in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 14.2% during the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.