Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IDE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. 49,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

