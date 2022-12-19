VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.20 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $7,667.49 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037257 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00219830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.91015006 USD and is up 10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,941.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

