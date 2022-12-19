Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.81 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $76.42 million and $4.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00016968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00041249 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00219419 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92471594 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,281,613.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

