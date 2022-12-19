Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.72 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Walken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $2.14 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.67 or 0.05246265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00486229 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.28809310 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.