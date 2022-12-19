Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Wallbox Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

