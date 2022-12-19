Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.66. 44,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,106,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

