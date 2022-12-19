Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Buys 7,165 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 12.4% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.67. 27,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

