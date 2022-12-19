Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $86.16

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.16 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 499074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

