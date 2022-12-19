Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $41.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMG. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Music Group to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.46. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

