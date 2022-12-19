Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.30

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Waterdrop Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

