WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 962,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,515,000 after buying an additional 156,994 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $529.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,217. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $527.64 and its 200 day moving average is $543.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

