WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

