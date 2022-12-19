WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,062,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

