Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,036 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $37,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $478,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 29.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.94.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

