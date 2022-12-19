Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $35.31 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $35,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $149.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

