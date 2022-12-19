Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $49,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.79.

NYSE:LOW opened at $206.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.