Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $75.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of Popular stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.10 million. Analysts expect that Popular will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Popular by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Popular by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

