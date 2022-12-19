Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARIS. Barclays cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Aris Water Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.94 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 60,695 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

