Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $95.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,474,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

