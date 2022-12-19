Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.59. 127,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,527,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

