Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,516 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

