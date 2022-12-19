Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.31. 9,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,777. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

