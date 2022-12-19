Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $20.57 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,010 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.12. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

