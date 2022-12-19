Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 212,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,819,078. The company has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

