Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,129. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

