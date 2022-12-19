Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 373,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,625. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

