Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 12,264 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,588 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,183 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $246,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $125.29. 10,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

