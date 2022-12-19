Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 15,561 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.24 on Monday, reaching $531.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,217. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $208.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

