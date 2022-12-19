Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 45,975 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,975 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.