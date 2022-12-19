Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:HIX opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.26.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
