Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.65 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

