Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.65 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.
Insider Activity at Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI)
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.